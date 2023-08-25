Boxer Excellence in Motion

230825-N-VL893-1119

Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Ryan Callahan, a native of Towson, Maryland, runs the Navy physical fitness assessment on the treadmill in the gym aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 25, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

