Boxer Excellence in Motion

230825-N-VL893-1119
Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Ryan Callahan, a native of Towson, Maryland, runs the Navy physical fitness assessment on the treadmill in the gym aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 25, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 22:48
|Photo ID:
|7991400
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|4379x2919
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|TOWSON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
