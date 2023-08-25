Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Excellence in Motion

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brad Kaminksi 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    230825-N-VL893-1119
    Information Systems Technician Seaman Apprentice Ryan Callahan, a native of Towson, Maryland, runs the Navy physical fitness assessment on the treadmill in the gym aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4), Aug. 25, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Bradley Kaminski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 22:48
    Photo ID: 7991400
    VIRIN: 230825-N-VL893-1119
    Resolution: 4379x2919
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: TOWSON, MD, US
    TAGS

    Amphib
    USS Boxer
    physical fitness assessment

