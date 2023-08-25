Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

    ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    230825-N-SS900-2011 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Damien Porter speaks during a change of command ceremony for the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Aug. 23. During the ceremony, Lt. Cmdr. Damien Porter was relieved as commanding officer by Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Johnson. ARCO is a medium auxiliary floating dry dock for repair and is a Submarine Squadron 11 asset under the operational control of Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 20:47
    Photo ID: 7991213
    VIRIN: 230825-N-SS900-2011
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCO (ARDM 5) Change of Command Ceremony, by PO2 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dry dock
    submarine
    CSS-11
    ARCO
    ARDM 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT