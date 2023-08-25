Soldiers from U.S. Army Golden Knights win FAI World Meet of Skydiving title in Norway

Soldiers of U.S. Army Parachute Team took 1st place in the 8 Way Formation Skydiving category at the FAI World Meet of Skydiving on 25 August 2023 in Voss, Norway. Sgt. 1st Class Jeshua Stahler, Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Birkner, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Stockenberg, and Staff Sgt. Michael Connors combined with retired Soldier and civilian skydivers to create the Formation Skydiving Team, GKXP8. (Photo by Chris Bess)

