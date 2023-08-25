Roger L. Easton Awards Ceremony presented to Mr. Kenneth A Sarkady from optical Science Division
|07.24.2023
|08.25.2023 15:40
|7990770
|230724-N-UI176-1000
|5080x2620
|6.77 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
Revolutionizing the DOD Systems Infrared Countermeasures Landscape: Mr. Kenneth A. Sarkady Receives Roger L. Easton Award for Engineering Excellence
