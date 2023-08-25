Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Unit Patch

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Unit Patch

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Maj. James Delongchamp 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Unit Patch

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7990740
    VIRIN: 230825-A-HJ127-9859
    Resolution: 280x278
    Size: 31.33 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Unit Patch, by MAJ James Delongchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command Deploys to assume 1st TSC Operational Command Post Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1TSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT