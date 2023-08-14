Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Radar Onload

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230824-N-IL330-1035 (Aug. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy contractors use a crane to lift an SPS-49 replacement antenna onto the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

    TAGS

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Tripoli
    LHA 7

