USS Tripoli Radar Onload

230824-N-IL330-1035 (Aug. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy contractors use a crane to lift an SPS-49 replacement antenna onto the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

