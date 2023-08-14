230824-N-IL330-1035 (Aug. 24, 2023) – U.S. Navy contractors use a crane to lift an SPS-49 replacement antenna onto the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, Aug. 24. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7990133
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-IL330-1035
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Radar Onload, by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT