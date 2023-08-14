Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Carl Vinson’s First Woman Maintenance Officer

    Meet Carl Vinson's First Woman Maintenance Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Derek Kelley 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230122-N-AV223-1001 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2023) Cmdr. Courtney Johnson, maintenance officer (MO), a native of Wallis, Texas, poses for a photo aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Johnson is the first woman maintenance officer to serve aboard Vinson. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek Kelley)

    Women's Equality Day
    USS Carl Vinson
    Maintenance Officer
    First Woman
    Woman in Service

