230122-N-AV223-1001 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2023) Cmdr. Courtney Johnson, maintenance officer (MO), a native of Wallis, Texas, poses for a photo aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Johnson is the first woman maintenance officer to serve aboard Vinson. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Derek Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7988630 VIRIN: 230122-N-AV223-1001 Resolution: 1933x2706 Size: 752.75 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: WALLIS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Carl Vinson’s First Woman Maintenance Officer, by PO3 Derek Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.