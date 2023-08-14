Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musumeci promoted to Master Sgt.

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Patrick Young 

    Eastern Air Defense Sector

    Master Sgt. Matthew Musumeci, left, was promoted on August 6 at a ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector in Rome. Lt. Col. Jacob Searles, the 224th Support Squadron deputy commander, was the promoting officer.

