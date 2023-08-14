Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB Honor Guard

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Justin Jackson, a Whiteman Air Force Base honor guard member, posts colors during a rendition of the national anthem in Knob Noster, Missouri, Aug. 6, 2023. Air Force honor guard members perform ceremonial duties to honor our Air Force heritage, and represent Airmen to the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 14:05
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Whiteman AFB
    509th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    509th Bomb Wing

