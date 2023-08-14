Senior Airman Justin Jackson, a Whiteman Air Force Base honor guard member, posts colors during a rendition of the national anthem in Knob Noster, Missouri, Aug. 6, 2023. Air Force honor guard members perform ceremonial duties to honor our Air Force heritage, and represent Airmen to the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7988554
|VIRIN:
|230806-Z-ZJ131-1002
|Resolution:
|1800x2700
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Whiteman AFB Honor Guard, by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT