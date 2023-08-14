Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC makes history as deployed unit comprised of several units

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Members of the Regional Contracting Center-Operation Inherent Resolve gather at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The members are Staff Sgt. Michael Fowler, Staff Sgt. Shawn Galvin, Maj. Richard Eriksson, Lt. Col. Pedro Costas, Master Sgt. Renae Trujillo, Maj. R.A. Zelada, Staff Sgt. Samir Dembry, and Sgt. 1st Class Justino Surla.

