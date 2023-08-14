Members of the Regional Contracting Center-Operation Inherent Resolve gather at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. The members are Staff Sgt. Michael Fowler, Staff Sgt. Shawn Galvin, Maj. Richard Eriksson, Lt. Col. Pedro Costas, Master Sgt. Renae Trujillo, Maj. R.A. Zelada, Staff Sgt. Samir Dembry, and Sgt. 1st Class Justino Surla.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 12:24
|Photo ID:
|7988377
|VIRIN:
|230802-A-CZ740-4206
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC makes history as deployed unit comprised of several units, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC makes history as deployed unit comprised of several units
Contracting
LEAVE A COMMENT