Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Health Agency, and Command Sgt. Major Diamond D. Hough, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Medical Command and Senior Enlisted Advisor to The U.S. Army Surgeon General, speak with staff members at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Both leaders stressed the importance of working together regardless of what uniform you wear. They praised the San Antonio Market for its commitment to providing world-class care for active-duty service members, retirees, and their families, adding that BAMC has set an example for other markets within the Military Health System to follow. (DoD photo by Elaine Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7988244 VIRIN: 230817-D-BZ384-9331 Resolution: 3782x2642 Size: 1.59 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Air Force Enlisted Leaders Visit BAMC, by Elaine Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.