    Army and Air Force Enlisted Leaders Visit BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Elaine Sanchez 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Y. Johnson, Senior Enlisted Leader, Defense Health Agency, and Command Sgt. Major Diamond D. Hough, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Medical Command and Senior Enlisted Advisor to The U.S. Army Surgeon General, speak with staff members at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023. Both leaders stressed the importance of working together regardless of what uniform you wear. They praised the San Antonio Market for its commitment to providing world-class care for active-duty service members, retirees, and their families, adding that BAMC has set an example for other markets within the Military Health System to follow. (DoD photo by Elaine Sanchez)

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency

