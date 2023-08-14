Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew poses for picture with two rescued jet skiers at Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

