A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew poses for picture with two rescued jet skiers at Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 16:28
|Photo ID:
|7986687
|VIRIN:
|230822-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|2249x1091
|Size:
|748.2 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT