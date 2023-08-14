Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina

    Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew poses for picture with two rescued jet skiers at Charleston Executive Airport in Johns Island, South Carolina, Aug. 22, 2023. The jet skiers were hoisted after they became stranded on Morris Island near Charleston, South Carolina. U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7986687
    VIRIN: 230822-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 2249x1091
    Size: 748.2 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 stranded on Morris Island, South Carolina, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rescue
    Charleston
    Savannah
    Air Station Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT