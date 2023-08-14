WAMC Interventional Radiology (IR) team pose for a picture. (Left to right) IR technologist, Timmothy Baker, and Anthony Buckmon, Nurses, Crystal Locklear and Amy Harkins missing from picture, Natascha Faircloth IR nurse supervisor, Col. Kirk Russell, interventional radiologist, and Tammy Wasserman IR tech.
This work, Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment, by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment
