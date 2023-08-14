Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment

    Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2023

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    WAMC Interventional Radiology (IR) team pose for a picture. (Left to right) IR technologist, Timmothy Baker, and Anthony Buckmon, Nurses, Crystal Locklear and Amy Harkins missing from picture, Natascha Faircloth IR nurse supervisor, Col. Kirk Russell, interventional radiologist, and Tammy Wasserman IR tech.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 11:12
    Photo ID: 7986036
    VIRIN: 230705-O-EV225-3231
    Resolution: 3507x2415
    Size: 981.56 KB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment, by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Interventional Radiology at WAMC, saving lives with a minimal invasive treatment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WAMC
    Interventional Radiology
    Fort Liberty Paraglide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT