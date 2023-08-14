SETM program enhances Army readiness, civilian professional development

David Longbine, a plans officer for Army Futures Command, stands outside of Army Materiel Command’s headquarters building Aug. 21 at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. Longbine is working with AMC’s Special Advisor for Enterprise Intelligence and Security on emerging Zero Trust concepts and policy implications as part of a six-month, project-based Senior Enterprise Talent Management development program for Army Civilians. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett)

