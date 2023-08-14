Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome Aboard MU2 Blint

    Welcome Aboard MU2 Blint

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Winifield Dawkins II 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    Musician 2nd Class Kohl Blint, a percussion instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Blint transferred to USFFB from Navy Band Northwest. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 7985843
    VIRIN: 230811-N-AN678-7504
    Resolution: 2531x3883
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome Aboard MU2 Blint, by PO1 Winifield Dawkins II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Musician

    TAGS

    Musician
    Navy Band
    Norfolk
    U.S. Fleet forces Band
    Navy Musician
    Welcome Aboard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT