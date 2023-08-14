Welcome Aboard MU2 Blint

Musician 2nd Class Kohl Blint, a percussion instrumentalist assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFFB), poses for a photograph onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Blint transferred to USFFB from Navy Band Northwest. The band, the musical representative for U.S. Fleet Forces Command, provides support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events through the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the United States, and also regularly deploys to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Winifield Dawkins)

