III MIG Marine recognized as FY23 Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Estee M. FortunatoFranco, the equal opportunity advisor for III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, was recognized as the Marine Corps Fiscal Year 2023 Equal Opportunity Advisor (EOA) of the Year in Marine Administrative Message MARADMIN 409/23. The EOA of the Year award acknowledges a nominated EOA’s superior performance in informing and advising commanding generals, commanders, and supervisors on all prohibited activities and conduct related to equal opportunity and readiness.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon)

