    III MIG Marine recognized as FY23 Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year

    JAPAN

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Estee M. FortunatoFranco, the equal opportunity advisor for III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, was recognized as the Marine Corps Fiscal Year 2023 Equal Opportunity Advisor (EOA) of the Year in Marine Administrative Message MARADMIN 409/23. The EOA of the Year award acknowledges a nominated EOA’s superior performance in informing and advising commanding generals, commanders, and supervisors on all prohibited activities and conduct related to equal opportunity and readiness.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cesar Alarcon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7985244
    VIRIN: 230816-M-WN068-1001
    Resolution: 7346x4900
    Size: 17.4 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MIG Marine recognized as FY23 Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year, by Cpl Cesar Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MIG Marine recognized as FY23 Equal Opportunity Advisor of the Year

    TAGS

    Equal Opportunity
    Award
    III MIG

