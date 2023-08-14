Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLC Chief Select Announcement

    SLC Chief Select Announcement

    CT, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    U.S. Navy Navel Education Training Command Force Master Chief Rick Mengel congratulates MMA1 David Jusino on being selected for chief during a chief select announcement event at the Submarine Learning Center, Aug. 21, 2023.

    During the event all SLC chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs in attendance gave their support and congratulations to Jusino.

    U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Laughlin

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:58
    Photo ID: 7985039
    VIRIN: 230821-N-KB946-1001
    Resolution: 5133x3488
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLC Chief Select Announcement, by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chief
    Submarine Learning Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT