U.S. Navy Navel Education Training Command Force Master Chief Rick Mengel congratulates MMA1 David Jusino on being selected for chief during a chief select announcement event at the Submarine Learning Center, Aug. 21, 2023.



During the event all SLC chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs in attendance gave their support and congratulations to Jusino.



U.S. Navy photo by Lauren Laughlin

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 16:58 Photo ID: 7985039 VIRIN: 230821-N-KB946-1001 Resolution: 5133x3488 Size: 8.04 MB Location: CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SLC Chief Select Announcement, by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.