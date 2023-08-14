Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport physicist advancing quantum computing at the warfare centers

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport physicist Mike Warnock of the Platforms and Payload Integration Department serves as the quantum computing research point person at Division Newport. Along with small teams at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, physicists have been researching quantum computing and developing algorithms to improve processing time that could quickly advance machine learning and autonomy efforts for the U.S. Navy.

    This work, NUWC Division Newport physicist advancing quantum computing at the warfare centers, by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Quantum Computing
    NUWC Division Newport
    23-45

