Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport physicist Mike Warnock of the Platforms and Payload Integration Department serves as the quantum computing research point person at Division Newport. Along with small teams at the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, physicists have been researching quantum computing and developing algorithms to improve processing time that could quickly advance machine learning and autonomy efforts for the U.S. Navy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 14:27 Photo ID: 7984684 VIRIN: 230815-N-BZ518-2001 Resolution: 1000x887 Size: 648.31 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport physicist advancing quantum computing at the warfare centers, by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.