Chaplain (LTC) Stan Jasiurkowski, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care (DMPC) chief teaches midday Bible Study. Bible Study is held every Tuesday in the DMPC conference room at the Womack Army Medical Center, August 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 14:13
|Photo ID:
|7984604
|VIRIN:
|230822-O-EV225-7209
|Resolution:
|748x516
|Size:
|149.7 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, WAMC Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care Bible Study, by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WAMC Chaplain receives Humanitarian Award
