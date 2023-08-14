Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAMC Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care Bible Study

    WAMC Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care Bible Study

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Chaplain (LTC) Stan Jasiurkowski, Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care (DMPC) chief teaches midday Bible Study. Bible Study is held every Tuesday in the DMPC conference room at the Womack Army Medical Center, August 22, 2023.

