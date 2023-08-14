Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training in Germany starts cadets’ path toward Army Nursing

    Training in Germany starts cadets’ path toward Army Nursing

    RP, GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by John Ciccarelli 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadets (Left to right) Cadet Elizabeth Shirrell, Cadet Lucas Morris and Cadet Fiona Reckart prepare a medical manakin for a video production to present during their final presentation as part of the Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP), DATE . The month-long program aims to introduce future Army nurses, currently enrolled in an ROTC program, to military medicine and the roles and responsibilities of Army Nurse Corps officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 04:14
    Photo ID: 7983798
    VIRIN: 230801-O-YR030-1769
    Resolution: 3397x2351
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training in Germany starts cadets’ path toward Army Nursing, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Training in Germany starts cadets&rsquo; path toward Army Nursing

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    MEDCOM
    LRMC
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT