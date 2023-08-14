Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadets (Left to right) Cadet Elizabeth Shirrell, Cadet Lucas Morris and Cadet Fiona Reckart prepare a medical manakin for a video production to present during their final presentation as part of the Nurse Summer Training Program (NSTP), DATE . The month-long program aims to introduce future Army nurses, currently enrolled in an ROTC program, to military medicine and the roles and responsibilities of Army Nurse Corps officers.
This work, Training in Germany starts cadets’ path toward Army Nursing, by John Ciccarelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training in Germany starts cadets' path toward Army Nursing
