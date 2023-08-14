Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Carl Vinson’s First Woman Maintenance Officer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Bennett 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230820-N-TY704-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Cmdr. Courtney Johnson, maintenance officer (MO), poses for a photo in the jet shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Johnson is the first woman maintenance officer to serve aboard Vinson. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1's flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

    Women's Equality Day
    USS Carl Vinson
    Maintenance Officer
    First Woman
    Woman in Service

