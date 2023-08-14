Meet Carl Vinson’s First Woman Maintenance Officer

230820-N-TY704-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Cmdr. Courtney Johnson, maintenance officer (MO), poses for a photo in the jet shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Johnson is the first woman maintenance officer to serve aboard Vinson. Vinson, Carrier Strike Group 1's flagship, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

