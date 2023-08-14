(BALBOA, Panama) 13 August 2023 – USS Zumwalt transits Gatun Lake while crossing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean utilizing the Panama Canal. USS Zumwalt is underway conducting a shift in homeports from San Diego, California to Pascagoula, Mississippi supporting a significant modernization period where USS Zumwalt will be the first naval platform outfitted with hypersonic missiles.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7983328
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-WA994-1741
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|480.87 KB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Zumwalt Transits Panama Canal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT