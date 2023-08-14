Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Zumwalt Transits Panama Canal

    PANAMA

    08.12.2023

    USS Zumwalt

    (BALBOA, Panama) 13 August 2023 – USS Zumwalt transits Gatun Lake while crossing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean utilizing the Panama Canal. USS Zumwalt is underway conducting a shift in homeports from San Diego, California to Pascagoula, Mississippi supporting a significant modernization period where USS Zumwalt will be the first naval platform outfitted with hypersonic missiles.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    VIRIN: 230815-N-WA994-1741
    PANAMA CANAL
    DDG1000
    USS ZUMWALT

