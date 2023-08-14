KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2023) - Naval Health Research Center Environmental Physiology Researcher Doug Jones presents his team's findings from their rewarming study with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center.
Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) is an annual four day conference, gathering medical R&D experts from around the globe.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7983074
|VIRIN:
|230815-N-MS318-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1081
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS 2023 Doug Jones Breakout Session, by Amanda Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT