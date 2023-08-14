Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2023 Doug Jones Breakout Session

    MHSRS 2023 Doug Jones Breakout Session

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Aug. 15, 2023) - Naval Health Research Center Environmental Physiology Researcher Doug Jones presents his team's findings from their rewarming study with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center.

    Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) is an annual four day conference, gathering medical R&D experts from around the globe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7983074
    VIRIN: 230815-N-MS318-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1081
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2023 Doug Jones Breakout Session, by Amanda Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Environmental Physiology
    MHSRS 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT