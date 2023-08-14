First Army World War II hero has medical clinic named in his honor

The Woodson Health Clinic is dedicated on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., on April 14, named in honor of First Army D-Day hero, Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson. From left are: Woodson's son, Stephen Woodson; First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr.; and former First Army Commanding General, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr.
