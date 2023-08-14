Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army World War II hero has medical clinic named in his honor

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    The Woodson Health Clinic is dedicated on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., on April 14, named in honor of First Army D-Day hero, Staff Sgt. Waverly Woodson. From left are: Woodson's son, Stephen Woodson; First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr.; and former First Army Commanding General, retired Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr.

    First Army
    Waverly Woodson

