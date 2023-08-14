Master Sgt. Brian Atkinson (left) and Chaplain (Col.) Mike Crawford, both of the Iowa Army National Guard, review their notes during the First Army Command Chaplain Symposium in the Pershing Conference Room of First Army headquarters on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 10:15
|Photo ID:
|7982164
|VIRIN:
|220405-D-YK045-7254
|Resolution:
|640x377
|Size:
|77.48 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplains plot way forward at symposium, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
