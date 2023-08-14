Master Sgt. Brian Atkinson (left) and Chaplain (Col.) Mike Crawford, both of the Iowa Army National Guard, review their notes during the First Army Command Chaplain Symposium in the Pershing Conference Room of First Army headquarters on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:15 Photo ID: 7982164 VIRIN: 220405-D-YK045-7254 Resolution: 640x377 Size: 77.48 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplains plot way forward at symposium, by Warren Marlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.