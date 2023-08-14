Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplains plot way forward at symposium

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Warren Marlow 

    First Army

    Master Sgt. Brian Atkinson (left) and Chaplain (Col.) Mike Crawford, both of the Iowa Army National Guard, review their notes during the First Army Command Chaplain Symposium in the Pershing Conference Room of First Army headquarters on Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.

    First Army

