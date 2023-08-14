Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Posthumously Awards Swift Boat Vietnam Veteran Bronze Star with Valor

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Spencer Layne 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    Virginia Beach, Va. The Navy posthumously recognized Lt. j.g. William Collins, a Vietnam War veteran and former officer-in-charge of a swift boat, during a ceremony today onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Collins’ wife Estella and his family accepted the Bronze Star Medal with combat V on his behalf from Rear. Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC). (U.S. Navy photo by Spencer R. Layne/Released)

    U.S. Navy posthumously awards a swift boat Vietnam Veteran the Bronze Star with Valor

    NECC
    Vietnam
    Riverine
    MESG2
    Swiftboat
    Vietnam50

