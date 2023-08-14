U.S. Navy Posthumously Awards Swift Boat Vietnam Veteran Bronze Star with Valor

Virginia Beach, Va. The Navy posthumously recognized Lt. j.g. William Collins, a Vietnam War veteran and former officer-in-charge of a swift boat, during a ceremony today onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Collins’ wife Estella and his family accepted the Bronze Star Medal with combat V on his behalf from Rear. Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC). (U.S. Navy photo by Spencer R. Layne/Released)

