Virginia Beach, Va. The Navy posthumously recognized Lt. j.g. William Collins, a Vietnam War veteran and former officer-in-charge of a swift boat, during a ceremony today onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Collins’ wife Estella and his family accepted the Bronze Star Medal with combat V on his behalf from Rear. Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC). (U.S. Navy photo by Spencer R. Layne/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 10:08
|Photo ID:
|7982130
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-BJ275-6806
|Resolution:
|4032x2880
|Size:
|5.07 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Posthumously Awards Swift Boat Vietnam Veteran Bronze Star with Valor, by Spencer Layne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy posthumously awards a swift boat Vietnam Veteran the Bronze Star with Valor
