Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

(left to right) The contractor; Grant Wilson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander; Col. Jesse Curry, Rock Island District commander; Andrew Goodall, Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, program manager; and Kim Warshaw, St. Paul District project manager, cut the ribbon at the NESP Pool 2 wing dam notching dedication ceremony at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, July 25. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson

