    Corps celebrates the completion of a Mississippi River environmental project

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left to right) The contractor; Grant Wilson, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources; Col. Eric Swenson, St. Paul District commander; Col. Jesse Curry, Rock Island District commander; Andrew Goodall, Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, or NESP, program manager; and Kim Warshaw, St. Paul District project manager, cut the ribbon at the NESP Pool 2 wing dam notching dedication ceremony at Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota, July 25. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    NESP
    Pool 2

