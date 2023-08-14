Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Five children walk back home in Mosul’s Old City alleyways after receiving brand new school bags in the winter of 2019.

    MOSUL, IRAQ

    11.03.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    USAID, Bureau for the Middle East

    USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI) distributed 20,000 school bags to instill a sense of support among vulnerable families in West Mosul. This photograph was the fifth place winner in USAID's 2023 Work with USAID Photo Contest, which highlights the impact of our programming. You can view the rest of the winners on USAID.gov: https://workwithusaid.org/blog/pictures-of-usaid-partnerships-around-the-world-winners-announcement

