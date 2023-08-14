USAID’s Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI) distributed 20,000 school bags to instill a sense of support among vulnerable families in West Mosul. This photograph was the fifth place winner in USAID's 2023 Work with USAID Photo Contest, which highlights the impact of our programming. You can view the rest of the winners on USAID.gov: https://workwithusaid.org/blog/pictures-of-usaid-partnerships-around-the-world-winners-announcement

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2019 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 08:37 Photo ID: 7981967 VIRIN: 191103-O-GC748-1391 Resolution: 4091x2727 Size: 1.67 MB Location: MOSUL, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Five children walk back home in Mosul’s Old City alleyways after receiving brand new school bags in the winter of 2019., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.