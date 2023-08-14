U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shane Lafferty, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center section chief, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 18, 2023. Lafferty was recognized by wing leadership for his tremendous efforts within his unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7980812
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-EP384-1080
|Resolution:
|4784x3827
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marauder of the Week - MSgt Shane Lafferty, by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT