    Marauder of the Week - MSgt Shane Lafferty

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shane Lafferty, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center section chief, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 18, 2023. Lafferty was recognized by wing leadership for his tremendous efforts within his unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 02:41
    Photo ID: 7980812
    VIRIN: 230802-F-EP384-1080
    Resolution: 4784x3827
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marauder of the Week - MSgt Shane Lafferty, by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRS
    386 AEW
    Kuwait
    ETDC
    Ali Al Salem
    MOTW

