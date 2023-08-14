Marauder of the Week - MSgt Shane Lafferty

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Shane Lafferty, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Expeditionary Theater Distribution Center section chief, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 18, 2023. Lafferty was recognized by wing leadership for his tremendous efforts within his unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

