Courtesy graphic created to honor U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. John Chapman, 24th Special Tactics Squadron combat controller, for our Fallen Warrior series on Aug. 18, 2023. The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. (Courtesy Graphic)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 17:31
|Photo ID:
|7979745
|VIRIN:
|230818-F-XX345-2001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|181.59 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fallen Warrior: Master Sgt. John Chapman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fallen Warrior: Master Sgt. John Chapman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT