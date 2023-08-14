Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "Mad Anthony" Wayne Claims Victory at Battle of Fallen Timbers (20 AUG 1794)

    &quot;Mad Anthony&quot; Wayne Claims Victory at Battle of Fallen Timbers (20 AUG 1794)

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Signing of the Treaty of Greenville at Fort Greenville, Ohio, 1795 (Painting by Howard Chandler Christy, 1945)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 16:30
    Photo ID: 7979682
    VIRIN: 230818-A-SE658-5484
    Resolution: 676x407
    Size: 103.89 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Mad Anthony" Wayne Claims Victory at Battle of Fallen Timbers (20 AUG 1794), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    "Mad Anthony" Wayne Claims Victory at Battle of Fallen Timbers (20 AUG 1794)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MG Anthony Wayne
    Battle of Fallen Timbers
    Treaty of Greenville
    Northwest Indian Wars
    CPT William Wells
    MAJ William Price

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT