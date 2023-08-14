U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) Nicole Burney, poses for a photo at 25th Infantry Division Headquarters, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 16, 2023.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 19:54
|Photo ID:
|7977835
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-LR057-2004
|Resolution:
|6068x4045
|Size:
|13.35 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT