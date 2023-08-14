Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My DCMA: Steve Sanders, attorney

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Tonya Johnson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Steve Sanders is an attorney at Defense Contract Management Agency Lockheed Martin Fort Worth. He has been a part of the DCMA team for 26 years. He joined the agency when it was still a part of the Defense Logistics Agency.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My DCMA: Steve Sanders, attorney, by Tonya Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

