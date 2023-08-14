Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, Defense Contract Management Agency director, addresses attendees at the DCMA All Commanders Conference, joined by Cory Rosenberger, chief of staff; Sonya Ebright, deputy director; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, senior enlisted advisor, Aug. 1, 2023. The conference, held in Burlington, Mass., was the first in-person gathering of all DCMA commanders in more than four years. (DCMA photo by Patrick Tremblay)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7977601
|VIRIN:
|230801-D-QP957-1027
|Resolution:
|1088x795
|Size:
|152.63 KB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA All Commanders Conference, ‘presence with a purpose’, by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All Commanders Conference explores ‘presence with a purpose’
