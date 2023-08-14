Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA All Commanders Conference, ‘presence with a purpose’

    BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, Defense Contract Management Agency director, addresses attendees at the DCMA All Commanders Conference, joined by Cory Rosenberger, chief of staff; Sonya Ebright, deputy director; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, senior enlisted advisor, Aug. 1, 2023. The conference, held in Burlington, Mass., was the first in-person gathering of all DCMA commanders in more than four years. (DCMA photo by Patrick Tremblay)

    All Commanders Conference explores &lsquo;presence with a purpose&rsquo;

