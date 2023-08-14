USSPACECOM Hosts UK, Australian, Canadian, and USSPACEFOR-INDOPAC Delegation

1) 230816-N-TP834-2001 PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. (Aug. 16, 2023) UK Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshall Paul Godfrey, UK Space Command commander, U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Combined Force Space Component Command commander, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas James, Combined Joint Task Force Space Operations commander, Australian Defence Force Brig. Chris Gardiner, Australian Defence Space Command director of operations, Canadian Brig. Gen. G. Michael Adamson, 3 Canadian Space Division commander, Canadian Brig. Gen. Kyle C. Paul, Deputy Commanding General, Transformation, Space Operations Command, and U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, U.S. Space Forces Pacific commander, pose for a photo while visiting U.S. Space Command Headquarters, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023. During the visit, the delegation met with USSPACECOM leadership to discuss growing integration focused on deterring aggression in the space domain. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (U.S. Space Command photo by MC1 John Philip Wagner, Jr)

