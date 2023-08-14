Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Soldiers go for ESB

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Capt. Seth Williams, left, Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Sanchez, center, and Capt. Kyle Merritt, right, all observer coach/trainers for First Army, pose for a photo before resuming the Expert Soldier Badge candidacy program Aug. 17, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Candidates that are awarded an Expert Soldier Badge have demonstrated individual competencies and the ability to perform to-standard Skill Level I Warrior Tasks and brigade commander-selected tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    TAGS

    First Army
    ESB
    Expert Soldier Badge

