SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates Navy Heritage at USS Intrepid 80th Commissioning Anniversary Ceremony

Ed Coyne, 97, from New York is recognized during the 80th anniversary of USS Intrepid commissioning at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. A plank owner of the ship, Coyne was among nearly 200 former crew members who attended the anniversary. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)
