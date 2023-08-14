Summer internship program for college-age students kicks off at Camp Zama

U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander Col. Marcus Hunter welcomed 35 intern students Aug. 7 at Kizuna Hall for a four-week internship program.



This year marks USAG Japan's 10th year hosting the internship program, which provides local college-age students the unique opportunity to work alongside Soldiers, civilians and Japanese personnel in an international workplace.



The participants will have an opportunity to deepen their understanding of work through on-the-job experiences, field trips, group work, presentations and more. The program will conclude Sept. 1.

