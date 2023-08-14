Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer internship program for college-age students kicks off at Camp Zama

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan commander Col. Marcus Hunter welcomed 35 intern students Aug. 7 at Kizuna Hall for a four-week internship program.

    This year marks USAG Japan's 10th year hosting the internship program, which provides local college-age students the unique opportunity to work alongside Soldiers, civilians and Japanese personnel in an international workplace.

    The participants will have an opportunity to deepen their understanding of work through on-the-job experiences, field trips, group work, presentations and more. The program will conclude Sept. 1.

