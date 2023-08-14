A group of Master Sergeant selects celebrate their selection on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 15, 2023. At the time, Master Sergeant selection rates across the Air Force were only 17%. (Courtesy photo) (U.S. Space Force graphic by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:37 Photo ID: 7975233 VIRIN: 230615-X-X1914-1001 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 247.49 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.