A group of Master Sergeant selects celebrate their selection on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 15, 2023. At the time, Master Sergeant selection rates across the Air Force were only 17%. (Courtesy photo) (U.S. Space Force graphic by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7975233
|VIRIN:
|230615-X-X1914-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|247.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sergeant Release Party, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Career Fields
LEAVE A COMMENT