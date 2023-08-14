Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sergeant Release Party

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A group of Master Sergeant selects celebrate their selection on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 15, 2023. At the time, Master Sergeant selection rates across the Air Force were only 17%. (Courtesy photo) (U.S. Space Force graphic by U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

