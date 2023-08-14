Sgt. Victoria Jaime Acosta is an automated logistical specialist assigned to Papa Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 12:18
|Photo ID:
|7974498
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-US054-2437
|Resolution:
|3560x2680
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your Army: Fort Gregg-Adams automated logistical specialist relishes opportunities to teach, learn, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meet Your Army: Fort Gregg-Adams automated logistical specialist relishes opportunities to teach, learn
