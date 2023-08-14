Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How NETCOM leads the Army to a Zero-Trust network

    How NETCOM leads the Army to a Zero-Trust network

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    Zero-Trust is a collection of concepts and ideas that assume no trust exists within a defined enterprise network. The Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) - Army Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN-A) Cybersecurity Strategy uses Zero-Trust principles to protect critical Data, Applications, Assets, and Services (DAAS).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:24
    Photo ID: 7974050
    VIRIN: 160823-A-SS000-1002
    Resolution: 5877x3306
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How NETCOM leads the Army to a Zero-Trust network, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How NETCOM leads the Army to a Zero-Trust network

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber Security
    NETCOM
    digital transformation
    Zero-Trust

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT