How NETCOM leads the Army to a Zero-Trust network

Zero-Trust is a collection of concepts and ideas that assume no trust exists within a defined enterprise network. The Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) - Army Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN-A) Cybersecurity Strategy uses Zero-Trust principles to protect critical Data, Applications, Assets, and Services (DAAS).

