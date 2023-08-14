U.S. service members visit the U.S. Marine Raiders Monument atop Edson’s Ridge, also known as Bloody Ridge, on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2023. The Battle of Edson's Ridge was fought Sept. 12-14, 1942, and was the second of three separate major Japanese ground offensives during the Guadalcanal Campaign. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 04:02 Photo ID: 7973568 VIRIN: 230808-M-HG547-1003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.65 MB Location: HONIARA, SB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle of Guadalcanal: 81st Anniversary of Operation Watchtower, by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.