    Battle of Guadalcanal: 81st Anniversary of Operation Watchtower

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. service members visit the U.S. Marine Raiders Monument atop Edson’s Ridge, also known as Bloody Ridge, on Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, Aug. 8, 2023. The Battle of Edson's Ridge was fought Sept. 12-14, 1942, and was the second of three separate major Japanese ground offensives during the Guadalcanal Campaign. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    Solomon Islands
    Guadalcanal
    Marines
    WW2
    KM23
    IMEF24

