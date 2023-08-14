Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard Group Photo – August

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230816-N-EJ241-1004

    Sailors and Airmen assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands pose for a welcome aboard group photo Aug. 16, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Photo ID: 7973547
    VIRIN: 230816-N-EJ241-1004
    This work, Welcome Aboard Group Photo – August, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Welcome Aboard
    NMRTU

