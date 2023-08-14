Welcome Aboard Group Photo – August

230816-N-EJ241-1004



Sailors and Airmen assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia and several tenant commands pose for a welcome aboard group photo Aug. 16, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

