Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:46 Photo ID: 7972973 VIRIN: 230815-N-EL904-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.69 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Welcomes First Contingent of AUKUS Personnel, by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.