Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Welcomes First Contingent of AUKUS Personnel

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Welcomes First Contingent of AUKUS Personnel

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Justice Vannatta 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Personnel from participating nations reported to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF) in support of the Australia, United Kingdom, and United States (AUKUS) security partnership’s Pillar One initiative, Aug. 14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7972973
    VIRIN: 230815-N-EL904-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Welcomes First Contingent of AUKUS Personnel, by Justice Vannatta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility Welcomes First Contingent of AUKUS Personnel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    AUKUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT