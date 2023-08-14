Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house

    Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center staff welcomed community members to the facility Aug. 15 during the open house, celebrating their 10-year anniversary on post. From left are Liz Dial, Chris Ramie, Rylee Campeau, Amy Ingersoll, and Ian Murphy (Not pictured is Tomas Holt, health educator). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 16:27
    Photo ID: 7972778
    VIRIN: 230815-A-XX986-1001
    Resolution: 4272x2420
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum MEDDAC
    Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT