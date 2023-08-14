The Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center staff welcomed community members to the facility Aug. 15 during the open house, celebrating their 10-year anniversary on post. From left are Liz Dial, Chris Ramie, Rylee Campeau, Amy Ingersoll, and Ian Murphy (Not pictured is Tomas Holt, health educator). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7972778
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-XX986-1001
|Resolution:
|4272x2420
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT