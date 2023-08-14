Welcome to wellness: Fort Drum AFWC staff hosts open house

The Fort Drum Armed Forces Wellness Center staff welcomed community members to the facility Aug. 15 during the open house, celebrating their 10-year anniversary on post. From left are Liz Dial, Chris Ramie, Rylee Campeau, Amy Ingersoll, and Ian Murphy (Not pictured is Tomas Holt, health educator). (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

