Military public health stays ready to combat disease

When a service member, their spouse, or their child becomes ill, that service member may not be in an ideal physical or mental health condition, ready to protect and defend our country. Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen combats disease threats to the military family by tracking cases and evaluating data, and informing local medical and public health staff. (Defense Centers for Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch).

