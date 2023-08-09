Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military public health stays ready to combat disease

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    When a service member, their spouse, or their child becomes ill, that service member may not be in an ideal physical or mental health condition, ready to protect and defend our country. Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen combats disease threats to the military family by tracking cases and evaluating data, and informing local medical and public health staff. (Defense Centers for Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch).

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 12:48
    Military public health stays ready to combat disease

    military family
    healthy living
    disease surveillance
    defense centers for public health-Aberdeen
    Defense public health

