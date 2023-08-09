Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation MAGPIE Liberates Allied Prisoners in China (17 AUG 1945)

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Dick Hamada receives a Soldiers Medal from Brig. Gen. John Magruder, OSS deputy director of intelligence, on 3 January 1946.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 11:07
    World War II
    Office of Strategic Services
    SGT Dick Hamada
    Operation MAGPIE
    Detachment 101

