Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landings in Southern France (15 AUG 1944)

    Landings in Southern France (15 AUG 1944)

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    On 15 August 1944, three American divisions from Lt. Gen. Alexander M. Patch’s U.S. Seventh Army landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON. Since early March, Col. William W. Quinn, Patch’s G-2, had developed a remarkably accurate picture of the enemy along the Mediterranean coast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2015
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 11:03
    Photo ID: 7969871
    VIRIN: 150323-O-MF537-5380
    Resolution: 1920x1266
    Size: 674.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landings in Southern France (15 AUG 1944), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Landings in Southern France (15 AUG 1944)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War II
    Operation DRAGOON
    Operation ANVIL
    LTG George S. Patton
    BG Garrison Davidson
    COL William W. Quinn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT