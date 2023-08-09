Landings in Southern France (15 AUG 1944)

On 15 August 1944, three American divisions from Lt. Gen. Alexander M. Patch’s U.S. Seventh Army landed on the southern coast of France as part of Operation DRAGOON. Since early March, Col. William W. Quinn, Patch’s G-2, had developed a remarkably accurate picture of the enemy along the Mediterranean coast.

