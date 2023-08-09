Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts MAC Night Out Airman of the Year award.

Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts the award for MAC Night Out Airman of the Year. MAC Night Out is the Vegas Chamber Military Affairs Committee's annual event that recognizes local active duty, reserve and National Guard military members.

