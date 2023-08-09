Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts MAC Night Out Airman of the Year award.

    Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts MAC Night Out Airman of the Year award.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michelee Crawford 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts the award for MAC Night Out Airman of the Year. MAC Night Out is the Vegas Chamber Military Affairs Committee's annual event that recognizes local active duty, reserve and National Guard military members.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 19:26
    Photo ID: 7968299
    VIRIN: 230518-F-CV030-2427
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Airman Lea Williams, 232nd Combat Training Squadron, Nevada Air National Guard, accepts MAC Night Out Airman of the Year award., by 2nd Lt. Michelee Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vegas Chamber holds annual military appreciation event with inaugural recognition of the Nevada National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nevada National Guard
    MAC Night Out

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT