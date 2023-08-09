446 OSS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melanie Oliver assumes command of the 446th Operations Support Squadron and receives the squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Joshua Anderson, 446th Operations Group commander, during a ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 12, 2023. A change in command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command changing from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Paolo Felicitas)

